Bonnie Silvernail

Memorial services for Bonnie L. Silvernail, 75, Platte, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, at the First Reformed Church in Platte. Burial will be in the Platte City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 7 p.m. prayer service.
She died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Platte Health Center Avera.
1944-2020
Bonnie Lou Ekeren was born to Olaf and Lucille K. (Warden) Ekeren on March 2, 1944, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton and baptized at Vangen Lutheran Church in Mission Hill, S.D. Bonnie attended DeVoe Grade School and graduated from Volin High School in Volin, S.D., in 1962. While attending Volin High, she accomplished being editor of the Volin High Newspaper, DAR, soloist, speech, church choir and cheerleading, all while holding down jobs in Yankton.
Bonnie married Murray Lee Lichliter on Sept. 22, 1962. From this union, four children were born: Randy William, Wendy Robin, Carrie Ann and Joely Lyn.
She held down jobs as an airplane parts inspector, a seamstress and later took a job at the Yankton State Hospital in the hospital ward as a nurse aide. She went on to earn her certified nurses assistant certification, working at nursing homes. She also supervised the Head Start Program.
Bonnie’s first spouse, Murray, passed away in Norfolk from bone cancer on Aug. 31, 1998.
Bonnie remarried and moved to Platte, after which a son, Charles Austin Silvernail Jr., was stillborn on Sept. 24, 1984. He is laid to rest in the Platte City Cemetery.
Following several years in Sioux Falls, S.D., and a divorce, Bonnie returned to Platte in 1999, where her daughter, Joely, and family reside. Bonnie enjoyed hunting and fishing in the Platte area. She was employed at the Platte Care Center as a C.N.A. and worked there until a medical issue forced her to retire.
She kept busy fixing up her house and working in her yard — her love of flowers shown through; she especially enjoyed sharing the lot line with Shirley Roetman.
Grateful for having shared in Bonnie’s life are her four children: Randy Lichliter (Cindy) of Norfolk, Wendy Lichliter Vawser (Matt) of Kearney, Carrie Lichliter Rise (Rich) of Fremont and Joely Lichliter DeHaan (Rob) of Platte; seven grandchildren: Zachary Lichliter (Bethany), Connor Rise, Reid Rise, Garett Vawser, Marisa Vawser (fiancé Frank), Trey DeHaan (Ashley) and Kordell DeHaan (fiancée Ramsey); two great-grandchildren, Kenadie Lichliter and Eli Lichliter, also Baby Girl DeHaan (arriving April 2020); five brothers: Maurice Ekeren (friend Bonnie) of Yankton, Darrell Ekeren (June) of Mission Hill, Milford Ekeren (Helen) of Yankton, Marvin Ekeren (Marilyn) of Yankton and James Ekern (Donna) of Titusville, Fla.; a sister, Judy Ekeren Hackett (Bob) of Yankton; a sister-in-law, Virgene Otte of David City; along with many nieces and nephews.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her son, Charles A. Silvernail Jr.; her parents, Olaf and Lucille Ekeren; three brothers; Gene Allen Ekeren, Robert Ekeren and Dennis Ekeren; a sister, Sharon Ekeren; spouse Murray Lichliter; five sisters-in-law; JoEtta Ekeren, Kay Ekeren, Rose Ekeren, Janice Ekeren and Janet Ekern; and many grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
