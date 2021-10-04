BASSETT — Services for Bonnie L. Sanger, 79, Bassett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Bassett United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church and will continue an hour prior to services Thursday at the church.
Bonnie Sanger died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Rock County Hospital in Bassett.
Memorials have been suggested to the United Methodist Church or the Rock County Hospital.
Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.