WAYNE — Services for Bonnie F. Sandahl, 86, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Bonnie Sandall died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Wakefield Health Care Center in Wakefield.
In other news
WAYNE — Services for Bonnie F. Sandahl, 86, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Bonnie Sandall died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Wakefield Health Care Center in Wakefield.
VERDIGRE — Services for Marcelene Vakoc, 92, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Marcelene Vakoc died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
HARTINGTON — Services for Doris A. Folkers, 93, Hartington, will be on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. a…
HARTINGTON — Services for Joe Schumacher, 83, Crofton, will be on Monday, Oct. 4, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton. Visitation will be on Sunday at church, from 3 to 6 p.m…
WYNOT — Services for Theresa B. Stratman, 87, Lincoln, formerly of St. James and Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Revs. Matt Eickhoff and Jeff Eickhoff will officiate with burial in Ss. Philip and James Cemetery in St. James.
HARTINGTON — Services for Dorothy F. “Tootie” Noecker, 94, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Vickie Green, 58, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Tilden City Auditorium in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Anna M. “Amy” Klassen, 88, Norfolk, formerly of St. Edward, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with the Rev. Bill L’Heureux officiating. Burial will follow in St. Edward Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the c…
PENDER — Services for Janis K. (Hall) Swanson, 79, Pender, were Monday morning at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Pender. Burial was in Rosehill Cemetery in Pender.