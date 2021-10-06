You have permission to edit this article.
Bonnie Sandahl

WAYNE — Services for Bonnie F. Sandahl, 86, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday and from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Monday, all at the church.

Bonnie Sandahl died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Wakefield Health Care Center in Wakefield.

Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church, American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association.

In other news

Colleen Heggemeyer

Colleen Heggemeyer

WAYNE — Graveside services for Colleen F. Heggemeyer, 59, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Brenda Hamilton

Brenda Hamilton

VALENTINE — Services for Brenda K. Hamilton, 36, Valentine, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Valentine. The Rev. Andrew Utecht will officiate. Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Potter Community Cemetery in Potter.

Emily Tuttle-Kaskaske

Emily Tuttle-Kaskaske

NIOBRARA — Services for Emily Tuttle-Kaskaske, 83, Oklahoma City, Okla., formerly of Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.

Wanda Schumacher

Wanda Schumacher

HARTINGTON — Services for Wanda L. Schumacher, 80, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate with burial in the Hartington City Cemetery.

Robert Jansen

Robert Jansen

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Robert W. “Bob” Jansen, 86, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.

Dorothy Noecker

Dorothy Noecker

HARTINGTON — Services for Dorothy F. “Tootie” Noecker, 94, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Alta Koehler

Alta Koehler

NORFOLK — Graveside service for Alta A. (Freeman) Koehler, 99, formerly of Osmond, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in Norfolk.

Theodore LaBute

Theodore LaBute

TILDEN — Graveside services for Theodore J. “Ted” LaBute, 78, Fullerton, will be at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate.

Charles Meyer

Charles Meyer

NORFOLK — Services for Charles M. Meyer, 82, Stanton, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Charles Meyer died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

