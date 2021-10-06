WAYNE — Services for Bonnie F. Sandahl, 86, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday and from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Monday, all at the church.
Bonnie Sandahl died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Wakefield Health Care Center in Wakefield.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church, American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association.