WAYNE — Services for Bonnie F. Sandahl, 86, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday and from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Monday, all at the church.

Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church, American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association.

1934-2021

Bonnie Sandahl entered her heavenly home on Oct. 3, 2021, at the Wakefield Health Care Center.

Bonita Faith “Bonnie” (Sorensen) Sandahl was born Dec. 17, 1934, in Wayne, to Olga Sophia (Frevert) Sorensen and Harris Simon Sorensen. She grew up on a farm 3 miles east and a mile north of Wayne. She attended country school, and then continued in Wayne, where she graduated from Wayne High School in 1952. Bonnie earned her teaching degree from Nebraska State Teachers College in Wayne and taught second grade in Norfolk and Omaha. She traveled often with good friends and roommates all over the U.S.

Bonnie married Cornelius (Neil) Winston Sandahl on Aug. 25, 1957. They lived and farmed 4 miles east of Wayne, almost exactly halfway between their two “home places.”

Throughout her life, Bonnie was always a teacher, leader and volunteer. She was a life-long member — baptized, confirmed and married — at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. She taught Sunday school, Vacation Bible School and sang in the choir. She was a charter member of Grace Evening Circle, belonged to the Duo Club and attended Bible studies.

She volunteered in the church office weekly, at Orphan Grain Train, for the American Cancer Society, and most significantly, as the leader of the Gingham Gals 4-H Club for 21 years, impacting countless girls’ lives.

Travel and expanding horizons were always important to Bonnie. She planned family vacations every year, hosted an exchange student from Sweden and made sure their daughters traveled abroad. Traveling to or with grandchildren was a highlight for her.

Bonnie often gathered with her neighborhood coffee club, and she and Neil met monthly with dear friends — five families fondly known as “Supper Club” — for over 50 years.

Spending time in the kitchen was Bonnie’s favorite pastime. She loved cooking for her family and guests. She baked the most delicious cinnamon rolls, Swedish tea rings, cookies and breads, often giving away her delicacies.

Hospitality and generosity were some of her greatest gifts. She always had a large garden and preserved many kinds of fruits and vegetables. They raised chickens, and Bonnie was known as “the egg lady” to many. She enjoyed pets, sewing and arts and crafts. As a wonderful teacher, she passed many of these skills on to her daughters, who carry on her legacy to this day. Bonnie’s great sense of humor was still evident while she battled dementia, giving others the most delightful looks and funny faces.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Anita (Kerry) Keys of Elsmere, Karen (Val) Collins of Omaha, Margo Sandahl of Stamford, Conn., and Marta (Scott) Allred of Wildwood, Mo.; grandchildren Stacey and Amanda Keys, Brandon (Kristen), Travis (Haley), Spencer (Cassie) and Austin (Emma) Collins, and Kate and Myles Allred; great-granddaughter Madeline Collins; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Ryan Sandahl, who died of cancer in 1966; by her parents, Olga and Harris Sorensen; brother Delwyn Sorensen; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Dean and Della Sandahl, Wayne Sandahl and Lanora Sorensen; and her spouse of nearly 59 years, Neil, in August 2016.

