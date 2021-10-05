WAYNE — Services for Bonnie F. Sandahl, 86, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Bonnie Sandahl died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Wakefield Health Care Center in Wakefield.
In other news
NIOBRARA — Services for Emily Tuttle-Kaskaske, 83, Oklahoma City, Okla., formerly of Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Charles H. Lederer, 80, Plainview, will be 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Plainview. Officiants will be Sara Fegley and the Rev. Donna Fonner. Military rites are by American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644, Norfolk, with U.S. Army Hono…
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Robert W. “Bob” Jansen, 86, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
HARTINGTON — Services for Dorothy F. “Tootie” Noecker, 94, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Services for Kathleen L. “Kathy” Scarf, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, in the Atlantic Cemetery in Atlantic, Iowa.
TILDEN — Graveside services for Theodore J. “Ted” LaBute, 78, Fullerton, will be at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Kathleen L. “Kathy” Scarf, 74, Norfolk, will be Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. Burial…
GRETNA — Services for Judith K. Kumm will be 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, on what would have been her and her husband Gordon’s 58th wedding anniversary. Services will be at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 153 S. McKenna Ave., Gretna. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. Burial…
NORFOLK — Graveside service for Alta A. (Freeman) Koehler, 99, formerly of Osmond, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in Norfolk.