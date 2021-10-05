You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bonnie Sandahl

WAYNE — Services for Bonnie F. Sandahl, 86, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Bonnie Sandahl died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Wakefield Health Care Center in Wakefield.

In other news

Emily Tuttle-Kaskaske

Emily Tuttle-Kaskaske

NIOBRARA — Services for Emily Tuttle-Kaskaske, 83, Oklahoma City, Okla., formerly of Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.

Charles Lederer

Charles Lederer

PLAINVIEW — Services for Charles H. Lederer, 80, Plainview, will be 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Plainview. Officiants will be Sara Fegley and the Rev. Donna Fonner. Military rites are by American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644, Norfolk, with U.S. Army Hono…

Robert Jansen

Robert Jansen

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Robert W. “Bob” Jansen, 86, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.

Dorothy Noecker

Dorothy Noecker

HARTINGTON — Services for Dorothy F. “Tootie” Noecker, 94, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Kathleen Scarf

Kathleen Scarf

NORFOLK — Services for Kathleen L. “Kathy” Scarf, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, in the Atlantic Cemetery in Atlantic, Iowa.

Theodore LaBute

Theodore LaBute

TILDEN — Graveside services for Theodore J. “Ted” LaBute, 78, Fullerton, will be at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate.

Kathleen Scarf

Kathleen Scarf

NORFOLK — Services for Kathleen L. “Kathy” Scarf, 74, Norfolk, will be Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. Burial…

Judith Kumm

Judith Kumm

GRETNA — Services for Judith K. Kumm will be 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, on what would have been her and her husband Gordon’s 58th wedding anniversary. Services will be at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 153 S. McKenna Ave., Gretna. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. Burial…

Alta Koehler

Alta Koehler

NORFOLK — Graveside service for Alta A. (Freeman) Koehler, 99, formerly of Osmond, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara