WAYNE — Services for Bonnie Otte, 88, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation with the family present will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
She died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at her home in Brookdale Wayne.
Memorials may be directed to the Our Savior Lutheran Church Building Fund and Our Savior Lutheran Front Porch Renovation.
———
Bonnie L. Otte was born Feb. 3, 1931, in Sioux City, to Percy and Margaret (Kay) Cadwallader. She graduated from Wayne High School and attended Wayne State College.
Bonnie married Kurt Otte on June 29, 1951, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. The couple lived their entire married life in Wayne except during Kurt’s military service years. She retired in 1996 from the Nebraska Department of Roads, where she was the office manager.
Kurt was a co-owner of Otte Construction Co. in Wayne, where Bonnie was a bookkeeper for several years along with her brother-in-law, Karl Otte.
Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Liz (Tom) Hagmann of Wayne; a grandson, Nicholas (Kristin) Hagmann of Omaha; a great-granddaughter, Blair Brecklynn Hagmann; her in-laws, Barbara Otte of Mendota Heights, Minn., Allen (Annette) Otte of Minneapolis, Minn., and Ginny Otte of Wayne; nieces and nephews.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather Harry Hinnerichs; spouse Kurt in 2010; a brother, Delmar Cadwallader; several in-laws; and a nephew, Dennis Otte.