Bonnie Mohlfeld

WAYNE — Services for Bonnie L. Mohlfeld, 78, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Wayne.

Bonnie Mohlfeld died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

NORFOLK — Services for Linda M. Beam, 71, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Matt Gilmore and Doug Shelton will officiate.

NORFOLK — Services for Marjean G. Shively, 93, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Marjean Shively died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at her residence at Yankee Hill Village in Lincoln.

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Carole L. Nelson, 70, Battle Creek, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. …

LAUREL — Memorial services for Kathryn L. Pehrson, 102, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Melinda “Mindy” Johnson, 40, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Gene F. Weible, 68, will be at a later date.

NORFOLK — Services for Paul Brader, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Paul Brader died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

LAUREL — Services for Kathryn L. Pehrson, 102, Laurel, are pending for the end of November at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

