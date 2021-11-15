WAYNE — Services for Bonnie L. Mohlfeld, 78, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Bonnie Mohlfeld died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
PIERCE — Services for Jan Mittelstaedt, 67, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
BEEMER — Memorial services for Doris Ehrisman, 71, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. The Rev. Mike Belinsky will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for Dorathea E. “Dory” Parks, 90, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate with inurnment at Evergreen Cemetery in Alexandria, S.D.
SPENCER, Iowa — Services for Raymond Muller, 104, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Warner Chapel in Spencer, Iowa. The Rev. Tim Frasher will officiate. Military services will be by Glen Pedersen Post 1 American Legion. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Spencer, Iowa, at 1 p.m., Tuesd…
COLERIDGE — Services for Linda M. Beam, 71, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Linda Beam died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
NORFOLK — Services for Michael David “Mike” Himburg, 45, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will be officiating the service. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m.…
HARTINGTON — Services for Roger L. Eickhoff, 76, of Menifee, Calif., are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.