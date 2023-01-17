NORFOLK — Services for Bonnie M. Klepper, 89, Norfolk, formerly of Waco, will be at a later date. Private inurnment will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Waco.
Bonnie Klepper died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
———
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Bonnie.
The family would like to express a huge thank you to all the staff at Heritage of Bel-Air for this past year with our mom. You let her and her family become part of your family. She cherished relationships that were formed with you.
We could not have asked for any better care during this past year, and over the last few days of her life, we learned to realize the love all of you had for her as well. We will always be grateful for your dedication to the care you provided.
We would also like to thank St. Croix Hospice for providing comfort and guidance to us in the final days. — Family of Bonnie Klepper.