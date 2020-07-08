COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Bonnie Frevert

WINSIDE — Private services for Bonnie L. Frevert, 90, Winside, will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside.

Public visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Winside.

She died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

Carol Wightman

Carol Wightman

Carol Wightman, 68, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at UnityPoint Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Dorothy Johnson

WAYNE —  Services for Dorothy M. Johnson, 93, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.

Sandra Schultz

Sandra Schultz

WISNER — Services for Sandra (Mrs. Elder) Schultz, 82, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Turena Bauer

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Turena L. Bauer, 68, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Joyce Clarkson

Joyce Clarkson

FREMONT — Services for Joyce M. Clarkson, 85, Arlington, will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be in the Arlington Cemetery.

Thelma Moeller

WAYNE — Services for Thelma A. Moeller, 75, Wayne, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Pender.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

