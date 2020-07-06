Bonnie Frevert

WAYNE — Services for Bonnie L. Frevert, 90, Winside, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
In other news
WAYNE — Services for Bonnie L. Frevert, 90, Winside, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Sharon K. Hendrix, 78, Hutchinson, Kan., will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
MEADOW GROVE — Services for Suzann K. O’Banion, 56, Meadow Grove, will be at a later date.
LAUREL — Services for Ernest L. “Ernie” Swanson, 91, Wayne, were Monday at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord. The Rev. Deb Valentine officiated. Burial was in the Concord Cemetery with military rites by Laurel Veterans Post 5404 and 54.
WAYNE — Services for Thelma A. Moeller, 75, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the home of her sister in Pender.
NORFOLK — Services for Jeffery Doolittle, 46, Pierre, S.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Lester L. Strong, 92, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Private burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Services for Ernest L. Swanson, 91, Concord, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
BUTTE — Private services for Alice Smalley, 90, Butte, were Thursday, July 2, at Butte City Cemetery.