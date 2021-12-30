You have permission to edit this article.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight Friday night to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Bonnie Davis

SEWARD — Services for Bonnie E. Davis, 78, formerly of Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Volzke Funeral Home, 147 Main St., in Seward.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home in Seward with friends and family gathering from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Bonnie Davis died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.

Elnora Remmich

NORFOLK — Services for Elnora Remmich, 99, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Dale Pracht will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Eleanor Ammon

BASSETT — Services for Eleanor R. Ammon, 90, Bassett, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Burial will be in the Sybrant Cemetery near Bassett.

Lon Dubois

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lon L. Dubois, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Christopher Asbury will officiate. Inurnment will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Brenda Foxhoven

CROFTON — Services for Brenda Foxhoven, 60, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Brenda Foxhoven died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Debra Givler

Services for Debra M. (Moore) Givler, 59, formerly of Norfolk, are pending in Phoenix, Ariz. Debra Givler died unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

Lloyd Petersen Jr.

NORFOLK —  Services for Lloyd L. “Rusty” Petersen, Jr., 73, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Lloyd Petersen Jr. died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Bernard Ruppert

MADISON — Services for Bernard L. “Bernie” Ruppert, 87, Madison, are pending with Home for Funerals in Madison. Bernard Ruppert died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Brenda Foxhoven

CROFTON — Services for Brenda Foxhoven, 60, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate.

Lois Coughtry

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lois I. Coughtry, 71, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

