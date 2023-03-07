Bonnie Atkins

 Skip to main content
GRETNA — Services for Bonnie J. Atkins, 71, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 13, at St. Charles Borremeo Catholic Church, 7790 S. 192nd St., in Gretna. Burial will be at a later date in Cheyenne, Wyo.

1951-2023

Bonnie J. Atkins, originally of Cheyenne, was called by Jesus in the house of the Lord forever on Feb. 28, 2023. Bonnie was the first born daughter of Leo M. and Martha A. Mewis on May 3, 1951.

Bonnie graduated high school from Stanton Public High School in May 1969 and graduated from Lincoln School of Commerce in May 1970.

On Sept. 19, 1981, Bonnie was united in marriage to John A. Atkins in Lakewood, Colo. She worked for more than 40 years in transportation logistics.

Bonnie was an avid quilter in her retirement years, having crafted many quilts for her sisters, nieces, nephew, stepchildren and all of their children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her sisters, Sharon (Doug) Klug of Lincoln and Linda Waltke in Omaha; nieces Heather (Mike) Archer of Lincoln, Amanda (Brian) Rauh of Gretna, Kristin DeGarmo of Lincoln and Mikayla (Brendan) Rageth of Lincoln; nephew Jordan (Katie) Klug of Lincoln and their families; stepchildren Chet Atkins of Laramie, Wyo., Jana Reynolds of Gillette, Wyo.; stepgrandchildren Garrett (Josie) Goggin of Broadus, Mont., Shawn Robin (Glen) Chape of Coonabarabrab, NSW Australia, Shelby Atkins of Cheyenne and Haley (Mark) Viau of Rawlins, Wyo.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her spouse, John A. Atkins; parents Leo and Martha Mewis; parents-in-law John and Lorena Atkins; sister Donna Jenkins; brother-in-law Larry Jenkins; and brother-in-law Duane Waltke.

