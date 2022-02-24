Bonita Freudenburg

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bonita “Bonnie” Freudenburg, 79, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Eric Gradberg will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Bonnie Freudenburg died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1942-2022
Bonita Kay “Bonnie” Freudenburg, daughter of Elvin C. and Erma “Maxine” (Norris) Gocken, was born July 29, 1942, at Fremont. She graduated from high school in Norfolk and attended a year of college.
She later married Roger Freudenburg. They resided on the family farm in Battle Creek. They were blessed with three children: Shelly (Freudenburg) Bierman, Missy (Freudenburg) McKeown and Mike Freudenburg.
After leaving the family farm, Bonnie worked at Zimmerman’s Insurance Agency for over 30 years. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, reading, always looked forward to having lunches with her friends and we can’t forget her love for shopping.
Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Shelly (Freudenburg) and Joel Bierman; a son-in-law, Bob McKeown (widower of Missy); son Mike and April Freudenburg; eight grandchildren, Ashley (Bierman) and Jon McManaman, Nick Bierman, Zach Bierman, Joey Bierman, Eli McKeown, Baylee McKeown, Miles Freudenburg and Liam Freudenburg; and two great-grandchildren, Madelyn McManaman and Olivia McManaman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Roger in March 2020; daughter Missy (Freudenburg) McKeown; and granddaughter Tessa McKeown.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2420 W. Omaha Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.