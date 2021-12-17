You have permission to edit this article.
Bona Schmit

LaVISTA — Services for Bona Jean K. “Bonnie” Schmit, 82, of Osmond will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond with the Rev. Tim Forget officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. rosary at the church.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s parish or school. Ashburn Funeral Homes is in charge of the arrangements.

Bona Schmit died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at The Meriwether assisted living in LaVista.

1939-2021

Bona Jean Katherine Juergens was born March 12, 1939, to Herbert and Alfrida (Rupiper) Juergens at Fordyce. She received her education at St. John’s Catholic School in Fordyce during her elementary school years and Mount Marty High School (now known as Mount Marty University) in Yankton.

On Nov. 21, 1960, Bona Jean was married to Robert J. Schmit of Osmond. Eight children were born to this union. The couple farmed for many years northeast of Osmond until moving into town in 2001. Bonnie kept very busy over the years raising children, gardening, canning, sewing, crafting and all sorts of handiwork. She and Robert enjoyed going to dances every chance they could get and also were members of a card club for many years. Bonnie was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond, St. Mary’s Guild and Christian Mother’s prayer group. Robert and Bonnie enjoyed 51 years of marriage until Robert passed away on Feb. 20, 2012.

Survivors include her children, Therese (Donald) Swanson of Papillion, Patrick (Nellie) Schmit of Wausa, Janelle (Jerry) North of Brunswick, Marlin (Shellee) Schmit of Osmond, Beth (Doug) Riggert of Elkhorn, Aaron (Molly Sorrick) Schmit of Stanton, Mark (Kim) Schmit of David City and Cheryl (Chuck) Dodds of McClelland, Iowa; her grandchildren, Belinda Johnson of Omaha, Brian (Courtney) Johnson of Lincoln, Kayla (Tom) McCoy of Papillion, Jacob Schmit of Clearwater, Chantille Schmit of Broken Bow, Tabitha Schmit of Wausa, Kevin North of Plattsmouth, Ashton Foster (Ryan) of Omaha, Morgan Schmit and Averie Schmit of Osmond, Tyler Riggert and Paige Riggert of Elkhorn, Austin (Brittney) Schmit of Lincoln, Caydun Schmit and Kahzryn Schmit of Norfolk, Nathaniel Schmit, Xander Schmit and Novalee Schmit of all of Lincoln, Emily Dodds and Bailey Dodds of McClelland; her stepgrandchildren, Miranda (Dan) Fricke of Omaha, Chris (Dani Bojanski) Swanson of Bellevue, Melissa (Kyle) Graham of Omaha and Bradyn and Mallori Kucera of David City; her great-grandchildren, Daniel and Dominic Johnson, Weston McCoy, Jackson, Rudger and Porter Kruse and Charlie Schmit; and her stepgreat-grandchildren, Max, Abbey and Lucy Graham, Gus and Rosie Bojanski Swanson, Ben, Caleb and Will Fricke, Claire and Mason Nickel and McKenzie Foster; her brothers, Wayne Juergens of Yankton, Ralph (Kathy) Juergens and Gary Juergens, all of Tennessee, and Jerry Juergens of Lincoln; her brother- and sisters-in-law, Eugene (Elsie) Schmit, Marietta Schmit and Mary Rose Schainost; and a host of many relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; father- and mother-in-law Joe and Rose Schmit; brothers-in-law, Leo Schmit, Norbert Beckman and Stanley Schainost; and son-in-law Daniel Johnson.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

