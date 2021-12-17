LaVISTA — Services for Bona Jean K. “Bonnie” Schmit, 82, of Osmond will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond with the Rev. Tim Forget officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. rosary at the church.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s parish or school. Ashburn Funeral Homes is in charge of the arrangements.
Bona Schmit died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at The Meriwether assisted living in LaVista.
1939-2021
Bona Jean Katherine Juergens was born March 12, 1939, to Herbert and Alfrida (Rupiper) Juergens at Fordyce. She received her education at St. John’s Catholic School in Fordyce during her elementary school years and Mount Marty High School (now known as Mount Marty University) in Yankton.
On Nov. 21, 1960, Bona Jean was married to Robert J. Schmit of Osmond. Eight children were born to this union. The couple farmed for many years northeast of Osmond until moving into town in 2001. Bonnie kept very busy over the years raising children, gardening, canning, sewing, crafting and all sorts of handiwork. She and Robert enjoyed going to dances every chance they could get and also were members of a card club for many years. Bonnie was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond, St. Mary’s Guild and Christian Mother’s prayer group. Robert and Bonnie enjoyed 51 years of marriage until Robert passed away on Feb. 20, 2012.
Survivors include her children, Therese (Donald) Swanson of Papillion, Patrick (Nellie) Schmit of Wausa, Janelle (Jerry) North of Brunswick, Marlin (Shellee) Schmit of Osmond, Beth (Doug) Riggert of Elkhorn, Aaron (Molly Sorrick) Schmit of Stanton, Mark (Kim) Schmit of David City and Cheryl (Chuck) Dodds of McClelland, Iowa; her grandchildren, Belinda Johnson of Omaha, Brian (Courtney) Johnson of Lincoln, Kayla (Tom) McCoy of Papillion, Jacob Schmit of Clearwater, Chantille Schmit of Broken Bow, Tabitha Schmit of Wausa, Kevin North of Plattsmouth, Ashton Foster (Ryan) of Omaha, Morgan Schmit and Averie Schmit of Osmond, Tyler Riggert and Paige Riggert of Elkhorn, Austin (Brittney) Schmit of Lincoln, Caydun Schmit and Kahzryn Schmit of Norfolk, Nathaniel Schmit, Xander Schmit and Novalee Schmit of all of Lincoln, Emily Dodds and Bailey Dodds of McClelland; her stepgrandchildren, Miranda (Dan) Fricke of Omaha, Chris (Dani Bojanski) Swanson of Bellevue, Melissa (Kyle) Graham of Omaha and Bradyn and Mallori Kucera of David City; her great-grandchildren, Daniel and Dominic Johnson, Weston McCoy, Jackson, Rudger and Porter Kruse and Charlie Schmit; and her stepgreat-grandchildren, Max, Abbey and Lucy Graham, Gus and Rosie Bojanski Swanson, Ben, Caleb and Will Fricke, Claire and Mason Nickel and McKenzie Foster; her brothers, Wayne Juergens of Yankton, Ralph (Kathy) Juergens and Gary Juergens, all of Tennessee, and Jerry Juergens of Lincoln; her brother- and sisters-in-law, Eugene (Elsie) Schmit, Marietta Schmit and Mary Rose Schainost; and a host of many relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; father- and mother-in-law Joe and Rose Schmit; brothers-in-law, Leo Schmit, Norbert Beckman and Stanley Schainost; and son-in-law Daniel Johnson.