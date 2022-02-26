NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bobby G. Mahnke, 90, Norfolk, formerly of Beemer, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Bobby Mahnke died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1931-2022
Bobby was born on April 19, 1931, in Beemer, to Albert and Irene (Beerbohm) Mahnke. Bobby attended grade school in Beemer and graduated from Beemer High School in 1949.
After Bobby’s education, he was drafted info the U.S. Army. He served from Dec. 12, 1952, to Oct. 21, 1954. After the service, he moved back to Beemer and worked for Beemer Lumber Company as a carpenter for 30 years until he retired.
Bobby married Donna Bryant on June 24, 1956, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. After Bobby’s retirement, the couple moved from Beemer to Norfolk in 2006.
Bobby enjoyed woodworking with large pieces of furniture, drinking coffee and eating sweets. Bobby was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk and American Legion in Beemer.
Survivors include spouse Donna Mahnke of Norfolk; children Jon Mahnke of South Yankton and Julie (Stacey) English of Norfolk; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Raabe of Hadar; a sister-in-law, RaeOme Conn of Atlantic, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Irene, and brother Billy.
Honorary casketbearers will be Hannah English, Dillon Mahnke, Kelsey English, Megan Ausdemore and Lacey Barnes.
