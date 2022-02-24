 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bobby Mahnke

NORFOLK — Services for Bobby G. Mahnke, 90, Norfolk formerly of Beemer, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Bobby Mahnke died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

LaVern Mitchell

LaVern Mitchell

NELIGH — Services for LaVern Mitchell, 64, Oakdale, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Oakdale Cemetery.

Rodney Boelter

Rodney Boelter

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Rodney Boelter, 78, of Orchard will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Burial will be in Grimton Cemetery in rural Orchard.

LaVern Mitchell

LaVern Mitchell

NELIGH — Memorial services for LaVern Mitchell, 64, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. Inurnment will be in the Oakdale Cemetery.

Elizabeth Kirby

Elizabeth Kirby

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Elizabeth Kirby, 99, of Battle Creek will be 10:30 a.m. March 5 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek with a 10 a.m. rosary. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Beth Leamer

Beth Leamer

A celebration of life for Beth J. Leamer, 84, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, in the multi-purpose room at Paradise Park Resort in Sun City, Ariz.

Verna Honcik

Verna Honcik

NORFOLK — Services for Verna Honcik, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Verna Honcik died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Richard Janssen

Richard Janssen

WINSIDE — Services for Richard J. Janssen, 76, Winside, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Private burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

Eric Witte

Eric Witte

NORFOLK — Services for Eric F. Witte, 54, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Eric Witte died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Bobby Mahnke

Bobby Mahnke

NORFOLK — Services for Bobby G. Mahnke, 90, Norfolk formerly of Beemer, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Bobby Mahnke died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara