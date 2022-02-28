NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bobby G. Mahnke, 90, Norfolk, formerly of Beemer, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Inurnment with military honors will be at a later date this spring at the Beemer Cemetery in Beemer.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services also at the church.
Bobby Mahnke died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1931-2022
Bobby was born on April 19, 1931, in Beemer to Albert and Irene (Beerbohm) Mahnke. Bobby attended grade school in Beemer and graduated from Beemer High School in 1949.
After Bobby’s education, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served from Dec. 12, 1952, to Oct. 21, 1954. After the service, he moved back to Beemer and worked for Beemer Lumber Co. as a carpenter for 30 years until he retired.
Bobby married Donna Bryant on June 24, 1956, at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. After Bobby’s retirement, the couple moved from Beemer to Norfolk in 2006.
Bobby enjoyed woodworking with large pieces of furniture, drinking coffee and eating sweets. Bobby was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk and American Legion in Beemer.
Survivors include spouse Donna Mahnke of Norfolk; children Jon Mahnke of South Yankton and Julie (Stacey) English of Norfolk; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister Shirley Raabe of Hadar; sister-in-law RaeOme Conn of Atlantic, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Irene, and brother Billy.
Honorary casketbearers will be Hannah English, Dillon Mahnke, Kelsey English, Megan Ausdemore and Lacey Barnes.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.