NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bobby G. Mahnke, 90, of Norfolk, formerly of Beemer, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Inurnment with military honors will be held at a later date this spring in the Beemer Cemetery in Beemer.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the services at the church. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
Bobby Mahnke died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.