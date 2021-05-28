Bobby Keyes Jr.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bobby J. Keyes Jr., 51, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Victory Road Assembly of God in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate. Private inurment will be at a later date.
He died Monday, May 24, 2021, at his residence in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1969-2021
Bobby J. Keyes Jr., son of Bobby Sr. and Mary (Cox) Keyes was born Oct. 30, 1969, in Weatherford, Okla. Bobby grew up in the Lookeba and Sickles, Okla., area. He attended grade school and high school in Lookeba. The family later moved throughout the area.
Bobby moved to Norfolk in 1989 for a short time, and then lived in a few other areas until settling down in Norfolk in 2016. Bobby enjoyed time spent with his family and playing his games.
Survivors include his mother, Mary Garcia; children Lexus Keyes and her children, Atlas and Persephone, Tristan Keyes, Destiny Howard and Tyshuan Keyes; siblings Charlette Bowens, Odell Bowens Jr., Donald Craig Bowens, Poochie Keyes, Sean Cox and Kiana Garcia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his significant other, Penny Keyes (Haase); his father, Bobby Keyes Sr.; and his maternal grandparents, Willie Cox Sr. and Leta Cox.
The service will be live-streamed on the Victory Road Assembly of God Facebook page.