You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bobby Keyes Jr.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bobby J. Keyes Jr., 51, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Victory Road Assembly of God in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate.

He died Monday, May 24, 2021, at his residence in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Ruth McAllister

Ruth McAllister

SPENCER — Services for Ruth McAllister, 91, Spencer, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. The Rev. Joseph R. Sund will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Spencer.

Melvin Reiser

Melvin Reiser

SPENCER — Services for Melvin Reiser, 68, Butte, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch.

Lois White

Lois White

Private services for Lois White, 89, Laurel, will be under the direction of Hayhurst Funeral Home of Broken Arrow, Okla., on Sunday, May 30. She died Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Karen Weidner

Karen Weidner

HUMPHREY — Services for Karen L. Weidner, 80, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Jimmie Burrell Jr.

Jimmie Burrell Jr.

HASTINGS — Services for Jimmie L. Burrell Jr., 53, formerly of Hastings, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. The Rev. Jerome Wilson will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Louisiana.

Allery Klabenes

Allery Klabenes

NORFOLK — Services for Allery Klabenes, 30, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Phyllis Beck

Phyllis Beck

CREIGHTON — Services for Phyllis M. Beck, 97, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Bobby Keyes Jr.

Bobby Keyes Jr.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bobby J. Keyes Jr., 51, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Victory Road Assembly of God in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate.

Thelma Anson

Thelma Anson

CLEARWATER — Private family services for Thelma D. Anson, 94, formerly of Ewing, will be at a later date under the direction of Snider Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Ewing City Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara