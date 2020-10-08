Bobby Foster

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Bobby L. “Bob” Foster, 90, Madison, will be Saturday, Oct. 10, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Public visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
He died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1930-2020
Bobby was born Aug. 20, 1930, in Norfolk. He grew up on the family apple orchard near Enola.
He served in the U.S. Army as a corporal from July 1952 until July 1954.
On April 9, 1955, Bobby married Dora Garbers in Lennox, S.D. The couple was blessed with two children, Roger and Barbara.
Bobby enjoyed model airplanes and woodworking.
He is survived by a son, Roger (Kimberly) Foster of Madison; a daughter, Barbara (Roger) Hass of Wisner; grandchildren Health (Brittany) Foster, Luke (Jennifer) Foster, Christine (Anthony) Kester and Brian (Lynsey) Hass; great-granddaughters Cadence and Lauren; and great-grandson Otto.
He was preceded in by his parents and spouse, Dora.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.