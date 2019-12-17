Bobbie Wilson

AINSWORTH — Services for Bobbie D. “Bob” Wilson, 74, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military rites by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth and will continue Saturday at the church.
He died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at home in Ainsworth.
Memorials have been suggested to the Ainsworth Volunteer Fire Department, Ainsworth Elks Lodge 1790 or Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.