LAUREL — Services for Bobbie Reifenrath, 75, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Monday, June 29, 2020, at her residence in Laurel.
In other news
WAYNE — Services for Rodella A. Wacker, 95, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. She died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Wilma Johnson, 90, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Elenora Hohneke, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate.
NIOBRARA — Private services for Jolene Hrbek, 74, Niobrara, will be at Thursday, July 2, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Martha Atkins will officiate. Public graveside services will be at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday at L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Glenda S. Elston, 68, Plainview, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 6, at the Congregational Church in Plainview. The Rev. Joan Alexander will officiate. Private burial will be in the Danish Cemetery.
LAUREL — Services for Bobbie Reifenrath, 75, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Monday, June 29, 2020, at her residence in Laurel.
SCRIBNER — Services for Marcella M. Berner, 79, Hooper, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Scribner. The Rev. Bruce Schut will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Alvin W. “Al” Shipps, 86, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Vincent will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
FREMONT — Services for Marlin W. Metschke, 93, Fremont, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Dan Heuer will officiate. Burial with military rites will be at the Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.