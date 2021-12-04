NORFOK — Memorial services for Bobbie G. “Bob” Tuttle, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Ty Woznek will officiate. The U.S. Navy Funeral Honors and American Legion Post 16 will conduct military rites.
Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to the service.
Bob Tuttle died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1939-2021
Bob was born Sept. 10, 1939, in Ewing to Roy and Lois (Weis) Tuttle. He was a graduate of Ewing High School. From 1959 to 1963, he was enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
On Nov. 30, 1963, he married Linda Priestley.
Bob was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, painting, welding and woodworking — building things from patterns given to him by people. Bob also liked watching and listening to Fox News.
Bob is survived by his children, Josh (Cassie) Tuttle and LeAnn (Joe) Serres, all of Norfolk; sister Karen Hurtig of Norfolk; brothers Larry Tuttle of Edgar, Ron Tuttle of Omaha, Randall (Idella) Tuttle of Ewing and Galen (Linda) Tuttle of Chambers; sisters-in-law Jo Tuttle of Gresham, Ore., and Vivian Tuttle of Ewing; grandchildren Hannah (Joe) Lenhart, Jacob (Kate) Serres, Eva Serres, Zoe Serres, Elyssa Tuttle and Ava Tuttle; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse; sister Merrie Louise-Tuttle; brothers Glen, Dean, Russell and Gregg Tuttle; and sister-in-law Diana Tuttle.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.