Bob Tuttle

Bob Tuttle

NORFOK — Memorial services for Bobbie G. “Bob” Tuttle, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Ty Woznek will officiate. The U.S. Navy Funeral Honors and American Legion Post 16 will conduct military rites.

Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to the service.

Bob Tuttle died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1939-2021

Bob was born Sept. 10, 1939, in Ewing to Roy and Lois (Weis) Tuttle. He was a graduate of Ewing High School. From 1959 to 1963, he was enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

On Nov. 30, 1963, he married Linda Priestley.

Bob was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, painting, welding and woodworking — building things from patterns given to him by people. Bob also liked watching and listening to Fox News.

Bob is survived by his children, Josh (Cassie) Tuttle and LeAnn (Joe) Serres, all of Norfolk; sister Karen Hurtig of Norfolk; brothers Larry Tuttle of Edgar, Ron Tuttle of Omaha, Randall (Idella) Tuttle of Ewing and Galen (Linda) Tuttle of Chambers; sisters-in-law Jo Tuttle of Gresham, Ore., and Vivian Tuttle of Ewing; grandchildren Hannah (Joe) Lenhart, Jacob (Kate) Serres, Eva Serres, Zoe Serres, Elyssa Tuttle and Ava Tuttle; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse; sister Merrie Louise-Tuttle; brothers Glen, Dean, Russell and Gregg Tuttle; and sister-in-law Diana Tuttle.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Marlin Winter

Marlin Winter

NORFOLK — Services for Marlin V. Winter, 83, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Marlin Winter died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Willie Mahler

Willie Mahler

BEEMER — Services for Willie Mahler, 87, Beemer, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Willie Mahler died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at his home.

Martha Beckmann

Martha Beckmann

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Martha Beckmann, 93, Bloomfield, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Bobbie Tuttle

Bobbie Tuttle

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bobbie Gene “Bob” Tuttle, 82, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., Norfolk. The Rev. Ty Woznek will officiate.

Gus Bentz

Gus Bentz

SPENCER — Services for Gus Bentz, 65, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Spencer Community Hall. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate with private burial at a later date.

Richard Uecker

Richard Uecker

NORFOLK — Services for Richard Uecker, 66, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Richard Uecker died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Donald Meadows

Donald Meadows

NELIGH — Memorial visitation for Donald Meadows, 83, Niobrara, formerly of Neligh, will be 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Graveside services will follow at about 4:15 p.m. at Tilden City Cemetery. John Petersen will officiate.

George Grubbs

George Grubbs

BRUNSWICK — Graveside services for George W. Grubbs, 86, Plainview, formerly of Brunswick, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Brunswick City Cemetery.

Daniel Muehlbauer

Daniel Muehlbauer

NORFOLK — Services for Daniel Muehlbauer, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Daniel Muehlbauer died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

