NORFOLK — Services for former Norfolk city fire marshal Bob L. Noelle, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate with burial Prospect Hill Cemetery. Norfolk Fire Division Honor Guard will perform the Bell Ringing Ceremony and the “Last Alarm.” Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 and the U.S. Navy Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel.
Bob Noelle died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk.
1945-2023
Bob was born on July 28, 1945, in Carroll to George and Vada (Perrin) Noelle. He graduated from Stanton High School in 1963.
Bob served in the U.S. Navy from Jan. 16, 1964, to July 22, 1964.
He married Sharon Severa on July 9, 1966, at the New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. He worked 25 years for the Norfolk Fire Division as lieutenant, captain, interim fire chief and city fire marshal.
Bob retired in December 1995. He then worked 19 years at Northeast Community College as maintenance custodian before retiring from there in January 2015. He also worked part time for Randy Walters Construction.
Bob was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk and served as elder.
Survivors include his spouse, Sharon Noelle of Norfolk; children Kim (Rick) Ruth of Norfolk, Jennifer (Ryan Williams) Noelle of Shreveport, La.; son Robert (Dani) Noelle of Norfolk; grandchildren Alexandra Ruth, Gabrielle Ruth, Dalton Ruth, Griffin Noelle, Harrison Noelle and Maxton Noelle; sisters-in-law Carol Moore, Carolyn Noelle and Jan Noelle; and brother-in-law Don Severa.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karla Noelle; parents George and Vada; and brothers Delbert, Larry and DeWayne Noelle.
Casketbearers will be Andy Noelle, Joel Cleveland, Ryan Noelle, Russ Severa, Randy Walters and Jason Hilkemann.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.