Blanche Johnson

PENDER — Private services for Blanche M. (Hamann) Johnson, 76, Wayne, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender. The Rev. Teresa Bartlett will officiate with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery in Walthill.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home in Pender. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and the use masks is requested.

She died Monday, June 22, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk after a critical illness.

WISNER —  Services for Marion Rathke, 80, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Beemer.

Melvon Vollbrecht

STANTON — Services for Melvon Vollbrecht, 100, Stanton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Robert Schlismann will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Linda Sparr

NORFOLK — Services for Linda L. Sparr, 72, Norfolk, will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Biehl will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Judith Temme

COLUMBUS — Services for Judith “Judy” Temme, 77, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Federated Church in Columbus. The Rev. Edward Yang will officiate. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne at 2 p.m. with an Eastern Star Service.

Lavonne Slagle

LAUREL — Services for Lavonne F. Slagle, 86, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate with burial in Mount Hope Cemetery in West Point.

Daniel Reifenrath

HARTINGTON — Graveside services for Daniel J. Reifenrath, 73, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate.

Darrel Heier

WAYNE — Graveside services for Darrel Heier, 82, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted.

Wayne Ahlers

NAPER — Services for Wayne Ahlers, 91, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Naper. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

