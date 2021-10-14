You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blake Bartels

CROFTON — Services for Blake Bartels, 39, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Blake Bartels died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, as a result of a one-vehicle accident near Bloomfield.

Tags

In other news

Hazel Bermel

Hazel Bermel

RANDOLPH — Services for Hazel K. Bermel, 90, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda E. Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in the Coleridge City Cemetery in Coleridge.

Gordon Deichmann

Gordon Deichmann

CENTRAL CITY — Services for Gordon G. Deichmann, 93, Central City, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Central City. The Rev. Richard Kothe will officiate. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery.

Steven Woockman

Steven Woockman

Services for Steven Woockman, 67, Huron, S.D., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Huron Christian Church in Huron. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Hartington Cemetery in Hartington.

Mae Rockford

Mae Rockford

CHAMBERS — Graveside services for Mae Rockford, 91, Chambers, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Chambers Cemetery in Chambers.

Mary Jean Koinzan

Mary Jean Koinzan

ELGIN — Services for Mary Jean “Snooks” Koinzan, 91, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Julian Cochran

Julian Cochran

NORFOLK — Services for Julian R. Cochran, 67, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. …

Maynard Nieman

Maynard Nieman

HARTINGTON — Services for Maynard C. Nieman, 84, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in St. Helena.

Steven Woockman

Steven Woockman

Services for Steven K. Woockman, 67, Huron, S.D., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Huron Christian Church in Huron. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Hartington Cemetery in Hartington.

James Penne

James Penne

TILDEN — Services for James “Jim” Penne, 74, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Elgin.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara