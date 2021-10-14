CROFTON — Services for Blake Bartels, 39, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Blake Bartels died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, as a result of a one-vehicle accident near Bloomfield.
In other news
RANDOLPH — Services for Hazel K. Bermel, 90, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda E. Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in the Coleridge City Cemetery in Coleridge.
CENTRAL CITY — Services for Gordon G. Deichmann, 93, Central City, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Central City. The Rev. Richard Kothe will officiate. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery.
Services for Steven Woockman, 67, Huron, S.D., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Huron Christian Church in Huron. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Hartington Cemetery in Hartington.
CHAMBERS — Graveside services for Mae Rockford, 91, Chambers, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Chambers Cemetery in Chambers.
ELGIN — Services for Mary Jean “Snooks” Koinzan, 91, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Julian R. Cochran, 67, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. …
HARTINGTON — Services for Maynard C. Nieman, 84, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in St. Helena.
Services for Steven K. Woockman, 67, Huron, S.D., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Huron Christian Church in Huron. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Hartington Cemetery in Hartington.
TILDEN — Services for James “Jim” Penne, 74, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Elgin.