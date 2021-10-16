Blake Bartels

CROFTON — Services for Blake William Bartels, 39, Crofton, will be on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee, with the Revs. Jim Keiter and Ron Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Beaver Creek Cemetery in rural Crofton. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the church on Monday. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Tuesday.
He died on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, as a result of a one-vehicle accident near Bloomfield.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.