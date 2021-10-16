You have permission to edit this article.
Blake Bartels

CROFTON — Services for Blake William Bartels, 39, Crofton, will be on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee, with the Revs. Jim Keiter and Ron Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Beaver Creek Cemetery in rural Crofton. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the church on Monday. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Tuesday.

He died on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, as a result of a one-vehicle accident near Bloomfield.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

