Blake Arens

NORFOLK — Services for Blake J. Arens, 37, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Private burial will be Friday at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 7-8 p.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with an 8 p.m. rosary. Masks are required for the service and visitation.
He died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at his residence in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1983-2020
The Mass will be livestreamed on the Sacred Heart Parish Facebook page.
Blake was born on Jan. 17, 1983, in Norfolk, to James and Marietta (Hames) Arens. He attended grade school at Woodland Park, graduated from Norfolk High School in 2001 and then attended Northeast Community College, where he earned his electrical mechanical degree.
Blake was known to have a love of animals of all kinds. He enjoyed fishing, camping and other outdoor activities.
Blake was a member of Sacred Heart Parish, Norfolk.
Survivors include his parents, James (Marietta) Arens of Norfolk; siblings Lisa (John) Wolfgram of Laurel, Brian (Jodie) Arens of Stanton, Lorie (Dan) Summers of Norfolk and Brice (Lindsay) Arens of Biloxi, Miss.; paternal grandmother Laura Arens of Norfolk; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Walter (Irene) Hames, and his paternal grandfather, Clarence J. Arens.
Organist will be Karl Henkel and soloist will be Mary O’Boyle. Casketbearers will be Nathan Arens, Adam Arens, Joshua Arens, Derek Summers, Justin Schmit and Dillan Wolfgram.
Honorary casketbearers will be Cody Young, Clint Whitaker, Conner Arens and Zander Arens.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.