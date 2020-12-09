Blake Arens

NORFOLK — Services for Blake J. Arens, 37, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died at his home in Norfolk.
ALBION — Services for Jerry L. Hagemann, 74, Albion, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Albion. He died unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his home.
STANTON — Services for Steven Colsden, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. He died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
BAZILE MILLS — Private services for Esther Krepel, 87, Creighton, will be Monday, Dec. 14, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 11:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Bazile Mills.
PILGER — Private services for Florence Carson, 91, Pilger, will be Thursday, Dec. 10, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Harvey Pritchett, 58, Inman, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Nadine G. Sindelar, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with inurnment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Platte Center.
NORFOLK — Services for Don D. Asmus, 85, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Peace Church in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Clark Jenkinson will officiate. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, V…
NORFOLK — Services for Grahm D. Galyen, 17, Norfolk, formerly of Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton City Cemetery in Stanton.