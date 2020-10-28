TILDEN — No services are planned for Billy Allen Jr., 70, Meadow Grove. Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
He died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his residence.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
LAUREL — Services for Julia F. “Judy” Meier, 77, Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Darren Timberlake will officiate. Burial will be in the Belden Cemetery in Belden.
NORFOLK — Services for DeLoris H. Bomar, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
OSMOND — Memorial services for Kaylene Christensen, 66, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Plainview. The Rev. Joan Alexander will officiate with private inurnment at a later date.
TILDEN — No services are planned for Billy Allen Jr., 70, Meadow Grove. Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
VERDIGRE — Services for Robert Novacek, 84, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 259 and Army Na…
Private services for Karen Powell, 74, Slayton, Minn., formerly of Norfolk, will be Saturday, Oct. 31, at Slayton Memorial Gardens in Slayton. The Rev. Ethanie Schmidt will officiate. A public celebration of life will take place at a later time.
ROYAL — Services for Jan Dewalt Curtis, 79, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Royal Gymnasium in Royal. Bob Moore will officiate with burial in Royal Cemetery in Royal.
COLUMBUS — Services for Florene Kass, 93, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. The Rev. Joe Miksch will officiate.
O’NEILL — Services for Debra Carr, 61, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.