O’NEILL — Services for Billie Marcellus, 90, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Robert Wynn will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 296.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. prayer service.
Billie Marcellus died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.