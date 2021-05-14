Bill Squire

NORFOLK — Services for Bill E. Squire, 73, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Aaron Mathis will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, U.S. Navy Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
He died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1947-2021
Bill E. Squire, son of James E. and Blanche Squire, was born Aug. 3, 1947, at Plainview. He grew up in Norfolk and joined the U.S. Navy after high school. Bill then attended technical school and Spartan College of Aviation in Oklahoma.
He married Cheryl Jackson on Dec. 10, 1971, and they were blessed with two daughters, Judy and Tanya. Cheryl passed away in 1997.
He later met Marsha Kelly, and they were together for 24 years until his death.
Bill retired from Nucor Steel in 1998. He was a very talented and smart man who was an airplane mechanic, pilot and builder. He worked at the Antelope County Airport and Norfolk airport until 2001.
Bill was also an engineer, fabricator and van builder. He enjoyed restoring classic vans and was an avid vanner for over 40 years. Bill built the Pulsar Aircraft Kit. He was a member of EAA Chapter 918 of Norfolk.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Judy Squire of Grand Island and Tanya (Francisco) Velazquez of Denison, Iowa; significant other, Marsha Kelly; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Phyllis Oviedo of Norfolk; and Marsha’s son, Jim (Ann) Kelly of Sioux City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jim Squire; his sister, Mary Ann Ryan; and Marsha’s daughter, Patricia Kelly.