RANDOLPH — Services for Bill G. Smith, 83, Randolph, were 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the First United Methodist Church in Randolph.
Visitation was Tuesday at the church in Randolph. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne was in charge of the arrangements.
Bill Smith died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at home.
1939-2022
Bill Gene Smith was born April 5, 1939, in Wayne to Raymond and Rosalla (Janssen) Smith. He attended rural Wayne County School. Bill married Darlene Keifer on March 23, 1960. The couple lived on their farm near Sholes all of their married life. Over the years, Bill had many careers, working at the Laurel Dehy plant, farming, DIHA, as a milk inspector for area dairy farms, and county road maintainer operator.
Bill is survived by his spouse, Darlene; their children, Charlotte, (Kevin) Kalkowski of Randolph, Kirt (Lori) Smith of Randolph and Scott Smith of Randolph; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Betty Brindley of Lincoln; cousins; one niece, Debbie Brindley; and one nephew, Marty (Marilyn) Brindley of Independence, Mo.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Ray in December 1982 and mother, Rosalla in December 1996.
Memorials may be directed to the Bill’s family for later designation.