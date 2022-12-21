 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to
noon CST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM
CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Bill Smith

Bill Smith

RANDOLPH — Services for Bill G. Smith, 83, Randolph, were 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the First United Methodist Church in Randolph.

Visitation was Tuesday at the church in Randolph. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne was in charge of the arrangements.

Bill Smith died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at home.

1939-2022

Bill Gene Smith was born April 5, 1939, in Wayne to Raymond and Rosalla (Janssen) Smith. He attended rural Wayne County School. Bill married Darlene Keifer on March 23, 1960. The couple lived on their farm near Sholes all of their married life. Over the years, Bill had many careers, working at the Laurel Dehy plant, farming, DIHA, as a milk inspector for area dairy farms, and county road maintainer operator.

Bill is survived by his spouse, Darlene; their children, Charlotte, (Kevin) Kalkowski of Randolph, Kirt (Lori) Smith of Randolph and Scott Smith of Randolph; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Betty Brindley of Lincoln; cousins; one niece, Debbie Brindley; and one nephew, Marty (Marilyn) Brindley of Independence, Mo.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, Ray in December 1982 and mother, Rosalla in December 1996.

Memorials may be directed to the Bill’s family for later designation.

Tags

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

