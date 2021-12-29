Graveside services for Bill J. “B.J.” Opfer, 83, Fairfax, Va., will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, at the Rosehill Cemetery in Wentworth, S.D.
Bill Opfer died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Fairfax Inova Hospital in Fairfax.
1938-2021
He will be buried next to his spouse, Marilyn, and near other family members. The service will be livestreamed and links will be added prior to the service on the Kinzley Funeral Home website: https://www.kinzleyfh.com/
Bill Opfer was born Oct. 12, 1938, in Norfolk to Herman and Frieda (Voss) Opfer. He grew up in the Hoskins area. He attended South Dakota State University in Brookings, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in 1961. During college, he married Marilyn (Holland) Opfer on Sept. 10, 1960, in Wentworth, where she was born and raised.
Bill Opfer served in the U.S. Army after graduation. He returned to civilian life and began working for the U.S. Forest Service in the Ochoco National Forest as a sanitation engineer. He moved to the Zigzag District near Mount Hood, where he worked on the development of the Timberline Lodge. His interest in the environment developed as he moved to Portland, Ore., to be the leader of the Water Pollution Abatement Program in 1971.
In 1973, he moved to Region 2 in Lakewood, Colo., as the group leader in environmental engineering and hydraulics. In 1977, Bill and Marilyn moved to D.C., where he became chief environmental health engineer and special assistant to the Secretary of Agriculture on hazardous waste policy and abatement. He was the department’s “technical expert for environmental engineering work involved in the protection of land, water and air resources,” according to an article published in the USDA News.
Bill’s 35 years of employment in the U.S. Forest Service and Department of Agriculture were highly regarded. He won numerous awards for his work on hazardous waste cleanup such as with the Exxon-Valdez oil spill in Alaska, the Comprehensive, Environmental, Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA), and the Resource and Recovery Act (RCRA). He received a letter of congratulations on his retirement from President Bill Clinton saying, “Ranging from field posts in the Ochoco and Mount Hood National Forests to work at USDA Headquarters here in Washington, your long career has demonstrated a deep commitment to protecting public health and safeguarding our national resources. I am particularly grateful for the energy and leadership that have advanced this administration’s initiatives — strengthening the Super Fund and National Resource Damage Programs and seeking to improve protections provided by environmental laws. Your dedication to the American people has been extraordinary and I thank you for a job well done.”
Upon retiring from civil service, Bill embraced a second career as an artist spanning the next 25 years of his life, painting under the name BJ Opfer. He specialized in detailed watercolor paintings of local songbirds, waterfowl, butterflies, small mammals and native plants. As time went on, his business grew to include pet portraits such as dogs, cats, exotic birds, horses and a black Angus cow. He has done over 100 private commissions and many, many art shows around the Virginia area. He did a solo show at the Burke Garden Local Artist Series in 2013 where they spell out some of his artistic achievements to date.
“B.J.’s work has been exhibited at U.S. Geological Survey; Huntley Meadows Park; Green Spring Gardens; a juried show at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C.; the Patuxent Wildlife Refuge Show (Maryland); and the Rappahannock Wildlife Show (Virginia). B.J.’s work will be on exhibit at the Burke Garden Center from Saturday, January 26, 2013, to Friday, February 15, 2013.”
B.J. was a strong supporter and member of the Vienna Art Society, the National Wildlife Association, the Wounded Warrier Project, and the Northern Virginia Handcrafters Guild.
Because of his pet portrait business, he had close connections with the Homeless Animals Rescue Team (HART) in Fairfax Station, Va. Donations in his honor may be sent to HART and any of these organizations.
Bill is survived by his sister, Nancy Brudigan (spouse Jerry); sisters-in-law Beth Holland and Jacquilyn Billey; nieces Andrea Gray (spouse Don), Sonya Holland, Susan Holland and Sara Billey (spouse Paul Viola); nephew Jay Brudigan (spouse Jenese Schifano); and grand niblings Emma, Terra, Meredith, Elias, Marisa and Alan.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Marilyn, who passed in 2007; his parents and brothers-in-law, John Billey and Terry Holland; and nephew Jeff Holland.
Please send pictures you would like to share of Bill for the memorial on Zoom to opfer.bj@gmail.com. Also, anyone who would like to contribute some music, please do.
Bill especially liked country music.
An online reception will be held via zoom at 7 p.m. Central time or live-streamed from https://www.kinzleyfh.com/ Memorial Zoom session will begin at 7 p.m. Central time/ 8 p.m. Eastern time at https://washington.zoom.us/j/91340012420 or dial by your location +1 720 928 9299 US (Denver); +1 971 247 1195 US (Portland); +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC); Meeting ID: 913 4001 2420