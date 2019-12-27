WISNER — Memorial services for Bill Holland, 91, Aurora, formerly of Wisner, will be at a later date under the direction of the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. He died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the Memorial Community Care Center in Aurora.
NORFOLK — Services for Frances Wagner, 98, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Crystal L. Von Kampen, 40, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen and Sara Fegley will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, both of Norfol…
ATKINSON — Services for Janice Ries, 66, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Atkinson.
HARTINGTON — Services for Joseph F. Reifenrath, 95, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Chris Ober, 26, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at First United Methodist Church in Plainview. The Rev. Mark Crist will officiate with burial in at a later date.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lucille V. Dubs, 98, David City, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Services for Doris I. Matthews, 99, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the Evangelical Free Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bill Knievel will officiate with burial in the Rosehill Cemetery south of Tilden.
PENDER — Services for Duane Simonsen, 91, of Pender, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pender with the Rev. Robert Schilling officiating. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Pender.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
