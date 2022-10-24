Bill Gullickson

LINCOLN — Bill L. Gullickson, 71, Lincoln, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Lincoln.
No services are planned.
Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln is handling arrangements.
Born June 21, 1951, in Minden to Donald and Margaret (Kamla) Gullickson, Bill was a graduate of Norfolk Catholic High School and Kearney State College. He moved to Madonna Rehabilitation in Lincoln in 2005.
Survivors include his brother, Bob Gullickson. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com.