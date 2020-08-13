WISNER — Services for Bill Gier, 61 of Davenport, Iowa, are pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.
He died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at his home.
WAUSA — Services for David Swanson, 77, of Wausa will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
WINSIDE — Services for Beverly J. Voss, 89, of Winside will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Winside.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Clair Kohl, 92, of O’Neill, formerly of Inman, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at the Assembly of God Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Mike Durre officiating. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Orchard Hill Cemetery, east of Orchard, with military rites…
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Kathleen A. “Katie” Hallgren, 97, of Newman Grove will be 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Newman Grove, with Jacquelyn Samway, PMA officiating. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery, Newman Grove.
STANTON — Services for Rosalind Lamson, 70, of Stanton are pending. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
OSMOND — Services for Theresa A. Rice, 91, of Osmond will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond with burial in the parish cemetery.
YORK — Memorial services for Thayne E. Stewart, 80, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Metz Chapel in York with Aaron Phillips officiating. No visitation will be held.
HARTINGTON — Services for Thomas “Jerome” Boeckman, 94, of Wynot are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
