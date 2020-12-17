You have permission to edit this article.
Bill Drott

STANTON — Private services for Carl W. “Bill” Drott, 88, Stanton, will be at Saturday, Dec. 19, at the New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate with a public graveside service planned for 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the Stanton Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602 and American Legion Post 88, both of Stanton, and the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.

Public visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church. Masks are to be worn.

He died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary of Stanton is in charge of the arrangements.

1932-2020

Services will be livestreamed at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net. Under Bill’s obituary, click the “Tribute Wall” tab and click the link or Johnson Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Carl William “Bill” Drott was born June 28, 1932, at Winner, S.D., the son of Carl O. and Pearl (Long) Drott. He was baptized at New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. He attended Stanton County District 9 and was a 1951 graduate of Stanton High School.

Bill was inducted in to the U.S. Air Force on June 6, 1952, where he attained the rank of staff sergeant. He attended several mechanic schools while in the Air Force in Illinois, Texas, Rapid City and Alaska. Bill was honorably discharged on June 5, 1956.

On June 24, 1956, Bill married Mary Jean Husak at the New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. To this union were born Russ in 1962, Twila in 1964 and Keith in 1967. The couple made their home farming north of Leigh.

Mary Jean died on Dec. 27, 1997.

On July 10, 1999, Bill married Mary Hansen at the New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. He continued farming until they built a home in Stanton in 2009.

He was a member of New England Congregational United Church of Christ and served on New England Congregational United Church of Christ board of trustees. He was a member of Stanton County Election Board, a member American Legion Post 88, and was a former member of Stanton County District 40 rural school board of directors.

His hobbies included being with his grandchildren. He loved being a farmer and being involved with the harvest, a good joke and initiating new in-laws by turning a butter dish over in their hands.

Survivors include his spouse of 21 years, Mary Drott of Stanton; three children, Russ and Sally Drott of Clarkson, Twila and Rod Brown of Paxton and Keith and Margaret Drott of Leigh; two stepchildren, Shari and Phil Achille of Kansas City, Mo., and Ryan and Candace Hansen of Stanton; seven grandchildren, Robin Drott of Denver, Colo., Christine and Craig Arasmith of Columbus, Jasimine and Jeff Simants of Gothenberg, Ashley and Christian Bogdan of Portland, Ore., Felicia and Aaron Albracht of Norfolk, Melissa and Brandon Krueger of Tilden and Jenna Drott of Norfolk; seven stepgrandchidlren, Jennifer Buffington of Norfolk, Anna and Dominic Achille of Kansas City, Mo., Grace, Ella , Leah and Hayden Hansen of Stanton; 13 great-grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren; a sister, Jeanette and Marvin Brummond of Pilger; a brother, David Drott of Arizona; and a sister-in-law, Lois Garrison of Kearney.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Mary Jean; a brother, Robert Drott; a sister, Bernice and spouse Walene Heermann; brother-in-law, Kenneth Wolverton; a sister-in-law, Viola and spouse Delbert Davidson; and a brother-in-law, Miles Garrison.

Special music selections will be “The Old Rugged Cross” “In The Garden” and “Amazing Grace.” Pallbearers will be Greg Morfeld, Paul Morfeld, Scott Davidson, Kyle Brabec, Loren Dean Tejkl and Roger Kucera.

Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

