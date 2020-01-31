CARROLL — Memorial services for Bill Brader, 63, Winside, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the United Methodist Church in Carroll. Burial will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Memorial visitation will be from noon until service time at the church.
He died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at an Omaha hospital.
A celebration of life will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Rooster’s Bar and Grill in Carroll.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
———
Billy Albert Brader was born March 16, 1956, in Norfolk to Paul and Janice (Junck) Brader. He attended Carroll High School. He began working at Nucor Steel in Norfolk and later moved to Ohio in 1994 to work for Fedmet Steel.
For many years, Bill worked in the grocery business. He opened The Meat Depot Meat Market in Canfield, Ohio, later working for Nemenz Food Stores, and then for the John Morrey Group as a meat cutter. In 2014, he moved to Winside and started his own business, Old Dog Express Trucking.
Bill enjoyed his family, friends, food and football. Special times were had with River time and Patio time.
Bill is survived by his children, Chris (Tina) Brader of Pender, Cory (Beth) Brader of Norfolk, Kevin Brader, Michelle Brader and Melissa Brader, all of Wayne; eight grandchildren; his parents, Paul and Janice Brader of Norfolk; his siblings, Patricia Florine of Chapin, S.C., Larry Brader of Winside and Deb (Dan) Schmidt of Norfolk; and his nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his granddaughters, Christina Brader and Taylor Brader; a grandson, Austin Brader; a sister, Judy Jacobsen; a niece, Wendy Schmidt; and a nephew, Scott Jacobsen.
Honorary pallbearers are Bill’s grandchildren: Broderick Brader, Cayleb Brader, Kiersten Brader, Dylan Brader, Kiera Brader, Carson Brader, Gracee Brader and Lilleigh Brader.