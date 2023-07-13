WEST POINT — Services for Bill Barry, 78, West Point, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 17, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. John Gierke will officiate. Military honors will follow the service with burial at 2 p.m. in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point and will continue on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Bill Barry died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at his home.
Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is assisting with the arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church-West Point, St. John’s Cemetery Fund-Battle Creek or West Point American Legion Post 70.
1944-2023
George William Barry Jr., (better known as Bill Barry), was born July 26, 1944, at Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, D.C., to George W. Barry Sr. and Elizabeth (Selph) Barry. The family moved to Battle Creek at the end of World War II.
Bill was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. He later was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran-Buffalo Creek at Tilden and lastly at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point.
Bill grew up at the Madison County farm southwest of Battle Creek. Bill attended St. John’s Lutheran School and graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1962. He then attended Milford Trade School, majoring in building construction. After graduating, Bill returned to Battle Creek and started Barry Construction.
Bill married Pam Kanter. The couple was blessed with three children: Brenda, Patrick and Bridget. The couple later divorced.
In 1986, Bill moved to West Point and managed Gerhold Concrete Co. of West Point for 20 years, retiring in 2006.
In 2002, Bill married Bev (Green) Unkel.
Bill’s greatest joy was watching his grandchildren in school and sports events. He also enjoyed fishing, camping and going to swap meets.
Survivors include his spouse, Bev Barry of West Point; his children, Brenda and Rusty Bartlett of Omaha (family Zack and Riley Bartlett, Carlie Bartlett and Kelcie Bartlett), Pat and Heather Barry of Louisville (family Tanner Barry, Aubrey Barry and Chaeli Barry), Bridget and Eric Schultz of Adams (family Austin Schultz, Bryson Schultz and Cooper Schultz) Alecia Unkel and fiancé Bill Dabney of Golden, Colo.; sister-in-law Deb and Ronn Qualset of Tilden; and nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, George and Libby Barry; two infant sisters; parents-in-law Robert and Mary Green; sister-in-law Marilyn and Skip Wingate; and grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.