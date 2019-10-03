Memorial services for Bill Armstrong, 91, Russellville, Ark., formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date in Nebraska under the direction of Shinn Funeral Service in Russellville.
He died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
COLERIDGE — Services for Robyn K. Hansen, 38, Coleridge, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate with burial in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.
NORFOLK — Services for Larry L. Behnke, 77, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Janet Pierce, 72, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Jerry L. Denton, 76, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Eileen M. Klug, 98, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Dave Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Darlene Adams, 83, Chambers, will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Inurnment will be in the Chambers Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Darryl J. Rudolph, 68, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Sammie Rowse, 68, Amelia, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Joe Bockerman will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in the Chambers Cemetery in Chambers.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.