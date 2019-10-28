NORFOLK — A celebration of life open house for Bill Armstrong, 91, Russellville, Ark., will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at First Baptist Church in Norfolk.
1927-2019
Bill Armstrong passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Arkansas Hospice River Valley Home. He was born Dec. 22, 1927, in Norfolk, to William and Edna Barritt Armstrong.
He farmed his whole life near Norfolk and then continued farming after moving to Arkansas in the early 1980s. He also ran Armstrong Dairy Supply, a full-service dairy equipment dealership.
He loved to fly airplanes in his teen years, leading him to join the U.S. Air Force Reserve and the Nebraska National Guard. He enjoyed coin collecting, was a member and editor of the National Pre-Cancelled Stamp Society for over 50 years and had many other interests too numerous to mention.
He is survived by his spouse, Mary Armstrong; a former spouse, Helen Armstrong; two sons, Randy Armstrong and Steve (Teresa) Armstrong; and a daughter, Jan Armstrong. Also surviving are a daughter-in-law, Claudia Armstrong; two stepsons, Alan (O’Sun) Purdie and Keith Purdie; a stepdaughter, Dona (Steve) Stamm; eight grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, James Armstrong; a granddaughter, Jamie Dittrick; and an uncle, Robert Armstrong.
