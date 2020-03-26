Beverlyann Brunswick

NORFOLK — Services for Beverlyann “Bev” Brunswick, 80, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Services for Robert Petersen, 79, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
Private services for Doreen Hixson Oakley, 62, were at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Cheyenne, Wyo. A celebration of life will be set for a future date.
WAYNE — Services for Ray Jacobsen, 75, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Norfolk Veterans Home.
WAYNE — Services for Dennis Beckman, 71, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.
Memorial services for Deanna L. Sorenson, 77, Long Pine, will be at a later date in Retreat, Wis.
NORFOLK — Public services for Louis D. Allison, 83, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Private visitation for his family will be at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Douglas M. Galvin, 68, Hadar, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WAUSA — Private services for Suzann M. Bloomquist, 54, Magnet, will be under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.
