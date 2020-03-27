Beverlyann Brunswick

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Beverlyann “Bev” Brunswick, 80, Norfolk, will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Monday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave.
She died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In keeping with the current social distancing guidelines, a maximum of 10 people will be allowed in the chapel at one time. We welcome all friends and relatives of Bev’s to attend, but they may need to wait outside to keep from overcrowding the chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.