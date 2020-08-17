Beverlyann Brunswick

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Beverlyann “Bev” Brunswick, 80, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Masks will be available and are strongly encouraged at the church service.
She died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1939-2020
Beverlyann Hazel was born Nov. 2, 1939, in Norfolk, to Edwin and Helen (Reinhold) Harmel. She attended Grant Elementary, Norfolk Junior and Norfolk Senior High School. She received her associate of arts degree in executive secretarial from Northeastern Nebraska College in 1973 and a degree as a microcomputer application specialist in 1997.
Bev first worked for her father’s grocery store, Harmel’s Market, later known as Harmel’s Thrifty Way. She also opened and closed the local K-Mart. Bev was employed at Liberty Centre and the place we don’t speak of.
Bev was an avid bowler, who went to many state and national tournaments. She was inducted in the Norfolk Bowling Hall of Fame with her son, Tim, in 1999. She was active in the Deborah Rebekah Lodge 63 until her death, reaching the office of state president. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
Bev’s favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family. She rarely missed an activity that her children or grandchildren were participating in. Holidays were never done small. Watching Husker football, volleyball and basketball and Friday night family meetings were highlights for her.
She is survived by her children, Sherrilee (Dennis) Jones of Norfolk, Tim (Deb) Brunswick of Norfolk and Pamela (Tina Lierman) Brunswick of Norfolk; five grandchildren, Cory Jones of Norfolk, Colby (Sara) Jones of Norfolk, Alyssa Brunswick of Omaha, Kyle Brunswick of Omaha and Regina Lierman; two great-grandsons, Peyton and Easton Jones; sisters-in-law Denise Harmel of Fremont and Kathy (Jeff) Moore of Stanton; cousin Tim (Regina) Bowman of Lakewood, Colo.; many nieces, nephews, cousins and her good friend, Sue Ellingson, and many other close friends she enjoyed having in her life. Also, her boyfriends George Strait, Phil Mickelson and any cowboy with gray boots.
Bev was preceded in death by her son, Ron Bisping; her parents; a sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Keith Christoffersen; her brothers, Ronald Harmel and Robert Harmel; and former spouses, Richard Bisping and Art Brunswick.
A celebration of life will be held at Bev’s house, 1107 Queen City Blvd., following the burial. Food will be served by Bev’s family. Come one, come all to a celebration of life the way Bev would have loved it. Bottoms Up! Darn Betcha!
