Beverly Wilcox

NORFOLK — Services for Beverly J. Wilcox, 97, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.

Beverly Wilcox died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.

1925-2022

Beverly Jean (Johnson) Wilcox was born on Oct. 5, 1925, at her parents’ rural Rock County home near Newport. She was the daughter of Frank B. Johnson and Sarah C. “Carrie” (Bachman) Johnson.

Beverly married Raymond “Bud” Wilcox in Bassett on Aug. 26, 1950. The couple settled in Battle Creek in 1969.

Beverly is survived by her children: Carol (Eugene) Sateren of Pilger, Carl (Laurie) Wilcox of Haxtun, Colo., Gary (Karen) Wilcox of Tilden, David Wilcox of Battle Creek and Millissa Wilcox of Los Angeles; four grandchildren, Eugene (Angie) Sateren, Harlan (Nicole) Sateren, Andrea Wilcox and Matthew (Aslyn) Wilcox; four great-grandchildren, Jordyn Sateren, Aidan Sateren, Camden Sateren and Adelynn Sateren; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and two sisters-in-law, Cora Dickau and Twila Whirley.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Bud; parents Frank and Carrie; sister Shirley; and brother Paul.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

