Beverly Voss

WINSIDE — Services for Beverly J. Voss, 89, of Winside will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Winside.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
She died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
———
Beverly Jean Voss was born July 24, 1931, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Ben and Esther (Loebsack) Benshoof. As an infant her family moved to a farm east of Winside before moving to Winside five years later. She attended school at District #28 South, graduated from Winside Public School in 1948, and attended one year at Norfolk Junior College. She moved to Omaha and was employed at Guarantee Mutual Life Insurance Company and in 1953, went to work for Coryell Auto Company in Wayne.
Beverly married George Voss on June 21, 1953, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. They made their home in Winside where they lived their entire married life. They spent 60 years of marriage together. Beverly enjoyed her garden and yard work.
Beverly was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, LWML, several bridge clubs, Winside American Legion Auxiliary and a Faith Regional Health Services volunteer.
Beverly is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Larry) Wells of Norfolk; five grandchildren, Kalynda (Derek) Kuhl of Randolph, Blaire (Eric) Dreessen of Elkhorn, Blake Hokamp (fiancée Kelsey Streeter) of Randolph, Hope Voss (Jake Acers) of Omaha and Paige (Jacob) Cole of Emerson; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; husband George in 2013; infant daughter in 1957; son Tim in 2012; and sister Carolyn (Jim) Goton.